GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is in a research and testing process with new technology that will automatically read license plates at various locations around the City of Green Bay.

According to a release, the Automatic License Plate Reader Program is being tested as part of Green Bay’s large crime reduction strategy that they’ve been engaged in for the past several months.

Over 70 law enforcement agencies in the state of Wisconsin already have developed various Automatic License Plate Reader systems.

The way it works is cameras will automatically capture license plates from every vehicle that drives through the equipped intersections during the daytime and nightside.

ALPR Camera in the City of Green Bay

Photo of how the ALPR Camera works

Cameras are motion activated and can capture the vehicle’s make, model, color, and license plates alongside any other distinguishing marks such as a bumper sticker or a roof rack.

Camera locations were selected based on areas of major entrances and exits to the City of Green Bay. A total of 28 cameras have been placed throughout the city.

The Green Bay Police Department says the cameras are located on public roadways and only record within the right of way of the roadway. The department also owns the data recorded and the data will not be sold or monetized to any outside party.

Officials say the cameras do not identify individual people, race, or gender. They do not use facial recognition technology and are not traffic enforcement cameras.