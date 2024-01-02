GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Green Bay are working to identify the dog and dog owner involved in a recent biting incident.

According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, one person was walking on December 28, 2023, at around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Packerland Drive and Hazelwood Lane when they were bit by an unknown dog.

Police say the bite victim described the dog as being medium-sized and black and tan in color. The dog is also said to have a fluffy coat.

Officers say they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the dog or the owner of the dog. Police ask anyone who sees the dog running loose in the area to not approach it.

Anyone with information about the bite incident, the dog, or the dog owner is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200.