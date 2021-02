GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Chief Andrew Smith of the Green Bay Police Department has announced his retirement.

The Chief sent a heartfelt message on the police departments page on Tuesday.

Finishing up with 33 years in law enforcement, the Chief says he will be retiring on May 3, 2021.

The next Police Chief will be selected by the Police and Fire Commission and an Interim Chief will be assigned to fill the position until a candidate is found.