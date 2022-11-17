GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says that it has developed several leads relating to a fraud investigation that has been targeting the elderly community recently.

According to a release, GBPD states that the fraud investigation relates to incidents that occurred for about a week in late October, and is asking anyone who may have been solicited in recent months to contact them immediately.

The time frame that the suspected fraudulent activity took place was between October 23-31.

Reportedly, three individuals are involved in this suspicious activity.

Officers say that they have received reports that the caller will pretend to be a ‘grandchild’ and claim that they’ve been arrested.

Another call will follow with someone else stating that they are a ‘lawyer’ and need cash to help to get the alleged ‘grandchild’ out of jail.

“It is vitally important that anyone who may have received a call or even fell victim to this crime, call us as soon as possible. We’re here to help,” said Detective Eric Jaeger of the Green Bay Police Department.

No further information was provided due to it being an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information relating to these incidents, you are asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200 with the extension 0254 and reference case #22-259168.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online.

Officers are also asking anyone outside of Green Bay who has been contacted by alleged scammers to contact your local law enforcement as well.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is released.