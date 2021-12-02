Green Bay Police discuss safety protocols in the wake of Waukesha, porch pirates in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Green Bay Police Department’s Police Chief Davis joined Local Five this morning to discuss important topics involving the local community.

The police chief discussed the Department’s safety measures put in place during large gatherings, especially following the Waukesha massacre, along with avoiding porch pirates during the holiday season, and a few seasonal events returning soon.

During Local Five’s Community Update On Thursday, December 2, Chief Davis explains the importance of safety at larger gatherings in the community. This reassurance that the GBPD is prepared for any scenario can be reassuring to locals following the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident that took the life of 6 people, one being an eight-year-old child.

Davis says that because Green Bay is home to an NFL team, Officers are constantly preparing for any type of situation as more people are frequently gathering in the area. Numerous safety precautions are put into place; including partnering with other safety officials like Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

Davis also gave Local Five a little more about a recent shooting in the city of Green Bay. On Wednesday, December 1, the Department was over on Hubbard Street to investigate reports of a shooting where 30 shell cases were discovered.

Apparently, the GBPD is seeing more and more incidents where large amounts of shell cases will be discovered, even if there are not a lot of reports of people getting hit.

As more and more online holiday shopping is happening, locals are worried about porch pirates grabbing everyone’s presents.

Some simple tricks the Police Department suggests for protecting your packages is to get them inside as soon as you can after they are delivered. The GBPD says they will see some of these thieves actually follow delivery trucks to grab people’s orders right after they are placed at your home.

When we think of getting gifts for the less fortunate, we typically think of young children going without gifts during the holiday, but what about the teens? Well, the GBPD, along with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department is holding their Gifts for Teens Collection Parade.

Chief Davis noticed how whenever donations are sent in during the holidays with children gifts, they only donate gifts younger kids will enjoy so the two Departments wanted to take the extra step and make sure those less fortunate teens feel seen also.

There are multiple parades that will be going on in both Green Bay and other cities throughout the community like Bellevue. All the details are on both the Fire and the Police Department’s Facebook page.

At any Community First Credit Union, you can donate money so the Department can purchase socks or gloves to help out those in need in your community. Donations are accepted year-round, not just during the holiday season.