GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – To coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Green Bay Police Department is allowing sworn personnel to voluntarily wear a pink badge or patch through the month of October.

The initiative was started back in 2016 by Green Bay Police Lieutenant Steve Mahoney, whose wife Jeniffer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014.

Green Bay Police Department Pink Badge

“During a preventative exam, a small mass was detected in one of her breasts, leading Jen to the decision of undergoing a double mastectomy. I believe that early detection saved my wife’s life and that is why she is a cancer survivor as well as cancer-free to this day,” said Mahoney. “If wearing a pink badge through the month of October inspires one person to get a mammogram, then the badge or patch has served its purpose to create awareness of breast cancer, preventative exams, and the opportunity for breast reconstruction.”

Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis has been very supportive of the idea saying women’s health issues impact everyone at the GBPD.

“This awareness effort is especially important to our members of the department who have been personally affected by breast cancer,” explained Chief Davis.

Each sworn police personnel who wishes to wear a pink badge or patch is asked to donate to the Ribbon of Hope Foundation, a local non-profit and volunteer-based organization that offers emotional and informational support to anyone diagnosed with breast cancer.

Officials say from each dollar raised, the foundation will use 97 cents to support those in the community currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

To find out more information about the Ribbon of Hope Foundation, you can visit the non-profit’s website here.