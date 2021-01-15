Green Bay Police donation event helps locals impacted by pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) Community Police Officers are organizing and hosting a food drive to benefit and support community members who have been impacted the most by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release, the department is doing this event in honor and recognition of the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day and his legacy of service.

“The members of the Green Bay Police Department are proud to protect and serve to help keep Green Bay the “Safest City in the US.” We will always work with our community partners to address the systemic problems that many of our friends and neighbors face every day, especially in these challenging times,” says Andrew Smith, Green Bay Police Chief.

Officers say drop boxes for non-perishable food and household supplies will be placed in the lobby of the Police Department now through Monday, Jan. 18.

If you don’t have food or supplies to drop off, the GBPD says you can donate money at the Howe Community Resource Center or online at the Howe Community Resource Center webpage.