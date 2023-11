GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers from the Green Bay Police Department responded to 35 calls for service during Sunday afternoon’s matchup between the Packers and the Chargers.

A release from the GBPD states that as a result of the 35 service calls, six fans were ejected, however, no arrests were made.

The ejections were for various fan code of conduct violations.

No other details were provided.