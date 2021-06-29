GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police & Fire Commission seeks community input for hiring next Police Chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, June 29, the Green Bay Police and Fire Commission begins seeking input from the local community on the next Police Chief.

The Commission is conducting a nationwide search to seek a replacement for the retired Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith. Smith was the former Police Chief for 5 years. He has been an officer since 1988 when he began his career in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

Interim Police Chief Jim Runge has been holding the position during the nationwide search since May. Runge had originally retired in 2018, but when asked to come back and lead the department while the search continues, he says it was an easy decision for him.

Prior to the final rounds of interviews, the Commission will be holding listening sessions to obtain the public’s input regarding the new Police Chief. To find out when listening sessions are held you can go to the City of Green Bay’s website.

