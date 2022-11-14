GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people attending Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game could not watch the team end its five-game losing streak.

The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 51 calls for service during Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Those 51 calls resulted in five arrests and eleven ejections.

The reasons for the arrests and ejections were for different misconduct violations. There was no additional information provided.

The Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys in overtime, 31-28.