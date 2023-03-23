GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay have provided an update to the man found dead on Packerland Drive on Wednesday morning and say foul play is not suspected.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the body found in the 1200 block of Packerland Drive is that of a 26-year-old Green Bay man.

GBPD was dispatched to the area on March 22 around 10:30 a.m. for a medical call after a passerby reported seeing a person lying on the ground.

It was noted in the release that through an ongoing investigation, foul play is not suspected to be a cause of the death.

Officers are not releasing the man’s identity at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled by the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional details have been provided. Local 5 will update this story if new information is released.

Anyone with relevant information about this incident is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-215002, through Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867), or online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.