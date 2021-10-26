Green Bay Police has ‘busy’ weekend, gets nearly 800 calls for service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If local residents thought they heard more police sirens than normal this past weekend, they weren’t hearing things as the Green Bay Police Department says they handled nearly 800 calls.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25 patrol officers reportedly engaged in almost 800 calls for service.

Included in those 800 calls were:

Ten drug complaints

Ten disturbance complaints

Ten theft/burglary complaints

Six arrests on warrants

Three fiream related weapons calls

Officers responded to multiple weapons complaints through the weekend including one where they found eight shell casings in the street. That incident is still under investigation.

There was another incident where a person reportedly pointed a gun at people leaving a bar. Officers found and tried to pull over the vehicle the suspects were in, but the traffic stop turned into a short pursuit. The vehicle crashed into a construction area.

Multiple people fled from the vehicle, but all have been identified. Authorities say they found three handguns, two of them had laser aiming devices attached to them.

The Green Bay Police Department along with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department worked together on at least four incidents by administering Narcan or performing CPR to save people who reportedly overdosed on drugs.

“I want to thank our officers and detectives for their tireless work over a very busy weekend to keep our community safe,” said Chief Chris Davis.