Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue (Photo Credit: Cegelski and O’Connor families)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay.

According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.

Richard Sotka, II, 48, from Green Bay, is in custody as a suspect and facing charges, which include First-Degree Intentional Homicide.

He is currently being held at the Mississippi County Detention Center in Arkansas while awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional details will be disclosed at this time.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-205264.