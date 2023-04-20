GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities with the Green Bay Police Department identified the victim of Tuesday’s deadly hit-and-run.

According to officers, 73-year-old Roselita Helms was crossing the roadway near West Mason Street and 16th Avenue when she was hit by 23-year-old Trevor Scheel, who is charged in the incident.

Scheel did not stop to check on Helms and continued onward before ultimately being pulled over and taken into custody on South Clay Street.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and no additional details were provided.