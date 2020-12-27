UPDATE: Walnut Street Bridge going up for undetermined amount of time, continue avoiding intersection of W. Walnut St. and Ashland Ave.

SUNDAY 12/27/2020 1:00 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police are reporting that the Walnut Street Bridge will be going up for an unknown period of time due to the standoff with the armed suspect at Walnut Street and Ashland Avenue.

Officials say the bridge will be going up to steer traffic away from that area as it is still the site of an active investigation.

Police say the public should still avoid the area at this time.

During a media briefing held at noon, the Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych told reporters that at around 11 a.m., police were initially in pursuit of the suspect in the city for charges they say were “very serious.”

At the end of the initial pursuit, officials say the suspect fired at the officers. No one was reportedly injured from the gunfire.

Police say the scene is still active and officers are trying to communicate with the suspect at this time. Residents should continue to avoid the area.

SUNDAY 12/27/2020 11:30 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay residents should avoid the intersection of W. Walnut Street and Ashland Avenue.

Officials reported at around 11:30 a.m., that Green Bay police are in a standoff with an armed suspect at the intersection of W. Walnut Street and Ashland Avenue.

The S.W.A.T. team is also on scene.

Officers say residents should avoid the area.

Local 5 will follow this story and provide updates as more details become available.