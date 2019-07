Green Bay police are investigating an armed robbery from early Saturday morning.

Police say around 3:30 a.m. they responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Pit Row Shell gas station on 2590 University Ave.

Officers say a suspect entered the store and demanded money while displaying a knife.

The suspect left the store with an unknown amount of money, nobody was injured during the incident.

Officials say they tried to track the suspect with a K-9, but did not locate the suspect.