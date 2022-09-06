Photo involved in the ‘peeping tom’ incident from the Green Bay Police Department.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side.

“We are looking for assistance from the community to identify the subject in the photo,” stated the post.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Luberda at (920) 448-3200 ext 0156 reference case #22-248568.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward, you can contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or the website at 432stop.com.