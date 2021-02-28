GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay police investigate robbery on city’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An active investigation is currently underway after Green Bay police responded to a robbery on Sunday morning.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, at around 1:42 a.m., police were dispatched to the area between Cherry and Pine Street, located on the city’s east side, for a report of a robbery.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

GBPD Sargent O’Brien told Local 5 that this is an active investigation but authorities are speculating that it was a drug-related incident.

Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

