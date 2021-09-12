GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay police investigate shooting on city’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police are actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred on the city’s east side on Saturday morning.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, at around 3 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of East Mason Street after receiving reports of gunshots being heard in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they didn’t find anyone injured or in need of medical attention, however, police did find numerous shell casings and one vehicle that had been struck by bullets.

Officials remained on the scene to collect evidence and to identify any potential witnesses. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and say there is no danger to the general public.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Those with information related to this case are encouraged to call Green Bay Police, 920-448-3208, and reference report # 21-251099.  Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

