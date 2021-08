GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are at the scene of a shooting in the downtown area, as of 6:30 p.m.

Police tell Local 5 that one person suffered a gunshot wound on the corner of Irwin and Main St.

Officers explain it is an active investigation and ask the public to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time.

