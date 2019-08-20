Green Bay police investigate shooting on eastside intersection

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting involving two vehicles on the city’s east side.

At around 6:20 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of N. Irvin Avenue and Cherry Street. Although officers have not commented on the reason for the shooting, they did find shell casings at the scene.

Police have not released any information on the suspect or the vehicles in question. We’ll continue to update this page with more information as it becomes available.