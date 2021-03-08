GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay police investigate shots fired incident on city’s east side

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MONDAY 3/8/2021 9:37 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department reports officers are currently investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Monday night in Green Bay’s east side.

According to officials, just after 8:3o p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Eastman Avenue for a report of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers say they located several shell casings. While officers were investigating this incident they report having heard more shots being fired in the area.

Police say there haven’t been any reports of damages and/or injuries.

Officers are currently following up on leads and the investigation will be ongoing. No further information is available at this time, Local 5 will provide updates to this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

