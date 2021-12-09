Green Bay Police investigate three shootings within an hour, examine connection to past incidents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Within one hour, Green Bay Police were called to three different reports of shots fired Thursday night.

According to a release, the Green Bay Police Dept. first responded to the 1200 block of Berner St. a little before 7:00 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they say they found multiple shell casings but report there were no injuries or property damage.

At 7:00 p.m., officers say they were sent to the 200 block of De Leers for multiple reports of gunshots heard. The release says no one was injured but there were reports of a significant amount of property damage.

A half-hour later, at 7:30 p.m., Green Bay Police were sent to the 800 block of Hubbard St. for shots fired. Again, they say no one was injured but there were reports of property damage.

Detectives and officers are currently investigating to see if the three incidents on Thursday are related and if the shootings are connected to previous shootings that happened near Berner, De Leers, and Hubbard St.

“Three separate incidents of gunfire in our city in one evening are unacceptable. We are doing

everything we can to hold those responsible for this violence accountable, along with addressing the

systemic causes of violence in our community,” said Chief Chris Davis with the Green Bay Police Dept.

If you have any information related to these shootings or others that have occurred in Green Bay, you are urged to call the Green Bay Police Department at 448-3200. You can also provide your tip anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or through the P3 app for iOS and Android devices.