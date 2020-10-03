Green Bay Police investigate two reports of shots being fired on east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired on the city’s east side.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the 2200 block of Imperial Lane at around 2:23 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police say “they located gunfire evidence in support of the reported incident.”

At this time, Green Bay Police have not located anyone injured in connection with the incident.

At around 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to a second report of shots fired in the 1400 block of University Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found more evidence that shots had been fired. No injuries have been reported in relation to this incident.

Green Bay Police say the 1400 block of University Avenue will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while investigators process the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid University Avenue and use alternative east/west routes of I43, Main Street, or Mason Street.

No additional details are available at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, authorities ask that you contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208 and reference case # 20-209527. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com.

