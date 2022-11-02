GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspected vehicle in a hit-and-run involving a 55-year-old on October 13.

According to a release, the surveillance photos that were obtained by police show a dark-colored, possibly gray, four-door sedan.

Officers say that the incident happened around 10 p.m. near the 400 block of South Webster Avenue, when a 55-year-old man was hit, causing life-threatening injuries.

The release goes on to say that the vehicle was traveling above the posted speed limit of 25 mph at the time.

No updates have been provided about the victim’s medical condition.

This investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were provided.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-256638. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

