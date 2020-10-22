Green Bay Police investigating a shooting on the city’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Green Bay police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of St. George and Berner. Sgt. Tom Behn told Local 5 that the victim is described as a female, and does not have life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
No additional information was made available. Updates to come.
