Green Bay Police investigating a shooting on the city’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Doctors, nurses and other vital medical personnel were honored with a parade of Emergency vehicles on Wednesday evening, in a show of support for the hard work and dedication they have shown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees of Bellin and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital Medical Centers were greeted by fire engines and police cars, with lights and sirens going, in a small motorcade along Webster Avenue in Green Bay. The streets were lined with families and other medical personnel in a show of unity as the fight against COVID-19 continues. Wisconsin is considered a "hot spot" in surges of cases, which means that the job more difficult. "The Green Bay Metro Fire Department, along with Green Bay Police Department want to show our support for the medical professionals at the four hospitals in our neck of the woods. This is a great opportunity to show our support," said Lt. Shauna Walesh of Green Bay Metro Fire. Walesh says that this has been a challenging year for everyone. "Everyone has been working hard, but we really want to focus on the medical professionals because they are the ones who are seeing day-to-day, the effects of COVID-19," said Walesh.