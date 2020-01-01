Live Now
Green Bay Police investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct by a school counselor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct by a Green Bay Southwest employee.

According to the Green Bay School District, on the evening of December 31, 2019, the school district was informed about potential inappropriate conduct.

In response to the information, the district says they will be placing Southwest school counselor Todd Naze on nonpaid administrative leave beginning January 1, 2020.

As this is an active police investigation, the district is unable to share any additional information at this time. 

