GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Green Bay are investigating a death after a passerby on Packerland Drive reported seeing a person lying on the ground.

The Green Bay Police Department says it is investigating a death in the 1200 block of Packerland Drive. On March 22 around 10:30 a.m., officers were called to the area by a passerby who reported seeing a person lying on the ground.

Police say the scene is ‘active’ at this time. More information will be released at a later date. An autopsy is reportedly being scheduled, but police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Local 5 has a crew at the scene. The incident is nearby Green Bay Southwest High School.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-3200. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are provided.