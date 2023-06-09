GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are investigating and searching for suspects relating to a drive-by shooting that resulted in an occupied house reportedly being hit by gunfire.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident happened in the 900 block of North Broadway when patrolling officers overheard gunshots around 1:30 a.m. on June 9.

No injuries were reported but officers say that the house was occupied by a 45-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man, and an 11-year-old girl at the time of the incident.

The release notes that multiple bullets have been recovered from the scene.

GBPD is currently searching for suspects thought to have been fleeing the area in a black SUV at a high rate of speed and is asking anyone in the area to check surveillance or doorbell camera footage for any evidence.

Officers also stated that they do not believe this was a random incident.

This investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-231099. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.

