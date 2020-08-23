GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police investigating early morning shooting incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting incident on the city’s north side.

The incident occurred at Mi Pueblo restaurant in the 1900 block of N. Irwin between 2 and 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is the second shooting incident Green Bay Police have responded to this weekend.

Police say they responded to a complaint of shots fired near Bader Street and Manitowoc Road Friday night at about 11:15 p.m. Shell casings were located in the area, but Green Bay Police say it appears nobody was struck.

If you have information regarding Friday night’s incident (20-207957), contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208. If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google Play or App Store.

