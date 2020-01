GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are investigating after an individual was found dead near an apartment building on the city’s east side Wednesday.

Police Chief Andrew Smith tells Local 5 that officials found the victim outside in the 2100 block of Harold Street.

“It could be an exposure type of thing, possibly a homeless individual. Our detectives are still looking into that,” said Chief Smith.

A cause of death has not been determined at this time.