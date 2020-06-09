Green Bay Police investigating east side motorcycle accident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are continuing to investigate a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital Monday night.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of E. Mason Street and S. Roosevelt Street for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Authorities tell WFRV Local 5 that the motorcyclist, a woman described as being in her late 30s or early 40s, was transported for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the accident. No details were immediately available for the driver of the car.

The Department of Public Works was called to assist crews as the motorcycle was leaking oil.

No violations have been issued at this time as Green Bay Police continue to investigate the incident.

