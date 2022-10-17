GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old man was left with non-life-threatening injuries following an alleged hit-and-run incident on Green Bay’s east side.

The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an alleged hit-and-run on Eastman Avenue at North Irwin Avenue. A 43-year-old man was reportedly left with non-life-threatening injuries.

On October 16 around 3 a.m., officers were sent for a hit-and-run incident. The man was reportedly a pedestrian.

There was no additional information provided. The investigation is ongoing.

There was no new information regarding October 13’s hit-and-run that happened on South Webster Avenue.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.