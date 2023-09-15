GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a 14-year-old to the hospital after a pickup truck reportedly left the scene on Main and North Baird Streets on Wednesday.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident happened around 2 p.m. on September 13 on the City’s east side at the intersection of Main Street and North Baird Street.

Witnesses reported that a newer black Ford or Chevrolet pickup with a large Mexican flag in the bed of the truck was heading south on North Baird when it allegedly hit a 14-year-old who was turning west onto Main Street.

Officers say that the driver never stopped and that the teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

We understand that this is a vague vehicle description and with Mexican Independence Day being celebrated on Saturday, September 16, there may be an abundance of trucks with flags that match the suspect vehicle. However, the specific truck that we are looking for may have front-end damage near the bumper, so please take that into consideration as we ask for the public’s assistance in this case. Captain Clint Beguhn, Green Bay Police Department

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details have been released.

Anyone with information on either the driver or the suspect truck is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-250964. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867. A tip can also be submitted online or through the P3 Tips app.