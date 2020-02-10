1  of  8
Closings
Gibraltar Area Schools Menominee Michigan Schools Montello School District Sevastopol Schools Southern Door Schools St John Paul II Catholic School - MI Stephenson MI Area Schools Westfield Public Schools

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police investigating possible shots fired near Clinton and Maple

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are investigating after numerous reports of possible gunshots in the area of Clinton Street and Maple Avenue.

Officers tell Local 5 they were dispatched to the area just after midnight early Monday morning. At least three people told police they heard between four and six gunshots.

Authorities say they were unable to find shell casings because of the snow.

While there are no suspects at this time, Green Bay Police say anyone with information should contact them at 920-448-3208 and reference police report #20-201575.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories