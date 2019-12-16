Green Bay Police investigating possible threat to individual on NWTC campus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police continue to investigate a threat to an individual on the NWTC Green Bay Campus.

NWTC says their Security Department alerted the Green Bay Police around 10 a.m. regarding a possible threat to an individual that may have been on the campus at the time.

Upon arrival, officers secured the area to ensure students and staff were safe.

Officials say they were unable to locate the person responsible for the threat.

Officers will reportedly remain on the campus to ensure the safety of students and staff. They will continue to investigate the origin of the threat as well.