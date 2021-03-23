Green Bay Police investigating potential shooting, no one in custody

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting near Van Caster Drive and Humboldt Road in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Police, a call came in around 1:30 a.m. about a potential drive-by shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, suspects reportedly fled and no witnesses have been willing to talk to authorities.

Officers searched the scene and reportedly found no immediate evidence. Only minor damage was seen by officers.

Green Bay Police says no one is in custody at this time.

Officers have cleared the scene, but the situation is ongoing as authorities are still trying to locate witnesses.

Green Bay Police Officers say they will return to the scene near daylight to continue the investigation.

