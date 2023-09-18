GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers from the Green Bay Police Department say they are asking for public help in identifying a person of interest as they investigate a prowling incident that happened on Sunday, September 10.

According to a release, the incident happened around 4 a.m. near Biemeret and Wiesner Street. Police are asking residents in the area to review their security cameras for any suspicious persons or activity during that time.

Officers say they want to remind the public that they should their keep vehicles locked, and valuables secured. They also say residents should always keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the mentioned prowling incident or the identity of the person involved should contact the Green Bay Police Department or remain anonymous by contacting the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers.