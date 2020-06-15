Green Bay Police investigating prowling incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are investigating a prowling incident that occured early Sunday morning on the city’s west side.
A video shared with authorities shows one subject that can be heard talking to another individual or individuals off camera.
Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the subject, adding that this serves as a reminder to watch out for suspicious activity.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Officer Elfman at (920) 448-3208 reference incident #20-032543.