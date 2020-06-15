GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police investigating prowling incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are investigating a prowling incident that occured early Sunday morning on the city’s west side.

A video shared with authorities shows one subject that can be heard talking to another individual or individuals off camera.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the subject, adding that this serves as a reminder to watch out for suspicious activity.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Officer Elfman at (920) 448-3208 reference incident #20-032543.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"

Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach"