GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is searching for a suspect following a report of shots fired in the 100 block of South Van Buren Street on Friday afternoon.

According to a release, officers were sent to the area for a weapons call where witnesses said they heard a single shot and allegedly saw someone run.

Police report that no injuries or property damage were the result of the shot fired and this is an active investigation at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-226529.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.