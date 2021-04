GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are investigating a retail theft at a local store, totaling over $700.

The person in the pictures below was seen arriving in a white Dodge Durango.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you’re asked to contact Green Bay Police Officer Santos at (920) 448-3208 reference case #21-216792. You can remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward by contacting the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers.