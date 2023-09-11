GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a serious crash that damaged three vehicles, a utility pole, and a front yard near 9th Street and South Norwood Avenue.

Officers were sent to the scene around noon on Monday for the incident. Eye-witnesses allege that a silver car was traveling at a high rate of speed on 9th Street and had hit an SUV, sending it into a residential lawn, before the car hit a utility pole and caused debris to damage a third vehicle.

The driver of the car, a 44-year-old Green Bay man, was the only person transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

Detours around the scene include East Mason Street and Lombardi Avenue until approximately 4 p.m. while WPS works to fix the damaged utility pole.

The temporarily closed streets are 9th Street between South Ashland Avenue and 12th Avenue, along with an alley between South Norwood Avenue and South Greenwood Avenue.

No additional details were provided.