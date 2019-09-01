Green Bay police investigating shooting at apartment complex

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex from Sunday morning.

Officials say around 6:55 a.m., they responded to an apartment complex located at the 2000 block of Eastman Ave.

Arriving officers say they located a 43-year-old Green Bay resident with three gunshot wounds.

Another victim, a 31-year-old Green Bay resident, sustained injuries but not from the weapon involved. Both victims are seeking medical treatment.

Police say they located evidence at the apartment complex to confirm a shooting occurred.

Officers asked residents to leave temporarily while they investigated the scene. Residents were sheltered on a city bus for a short time while officers cleared the complex.

Investigators believe a disturbance occurred at the residence prior to the shooting.

Police say they believe the victims and suspect knew each other and the shooting was not random. They say the investigation is ongoing.