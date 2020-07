GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police say the public is not in any danger after a shooting incident on Monday afternoon.

Officials confirmed that the shooting happened in the 400 block of John Street. Near Kimball and John streets around 2:00 pm.

According to officials the public is not in any danger following the shooting. However, no other information is being released at this time.

Local Five will continue to update this story as more becomes available.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5