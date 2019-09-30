Green Bay Police investigating shooting near Smith St. and St. George St.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police are investigating reports of shots fired Sunday night in the area of Smith Street and St. George Street.

It happened shortly after 10:00 pm, when officers arrived to the area they located evidence related to a possible shooting.

The officers were then dispatched to a local hospital that reported a male was dropped off with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Officers were able to associate the victim with the incident at Smith St. and St. George St.

He is currently being treated for his injuries, which on not life threatening.

Green Bay Police Detectives and Forensic personnel responded and are actively investigating. The suspect and the victim are acquaintances and familiar with each other.

While the suspect is not in custody and he is believed to be in possession of a firearm, Police believe this was a targeted incident and the public is not in danger.

If anyone has information about this incident they are encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208.

