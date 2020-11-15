GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police investigating shots fired on city’s east side

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are investigating after receiving a complaint of gunshots Saturday night on the city’s east side.

Authorities say the complaint came in around 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported and police continue to investigate the incident.

No other information is available at this time.

Those with information related to this incident, are encouraged to call Green Bay Police, 920-448-3208, reference case number 20-211671. Those wishing to remain anonymous, can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

