GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for suspects involved in multiple auto thefts on the east and west side of Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, since January 15, 2023, five vehicles, each allegedly taken while parked at the residential location of the registered owner but later recovered by police.

Reported Auto Thefts:

2016 Kia Sportage – 200 Block of N. Broadway – Reported Stolen: 1/15/23

2015 Hyundai Sonata – 1000 Block of Caroline Street – Reported Stolen: 1/17/23

2016 Kia Soul – 100 Block of N. Chestnut Avenue – Reported Stolen: 1/17/23

2022 Infiniti Q50 – 500 block of Proulx Street – Reported Stolen: 1/17/23

2011 Hyundai Elantra – 200 Block of N. Broadway – Reported Stolen: 1/18/23

“We believe that there is more than one person involved in these reported auto thefts, and it appears that there could be a pattern of certain makes and models being targeted, but we do not have that confirmation at this point in our investigation. We’re asking the public to notify us immediately if they know anything or may even have captured video footage of the auto thefts on surveillance or doorbell cameras, as this evidence could help us in identifying the suspects. It is not certain if these thefts are connected to the same suspects,” said Lieutenant Jason Allen, Green Bay Police Department.

Officers are reminding residents to lock their vehicles, take their keys, park in well-lit areas, and not to leave any valuables in their vehicles.

These investigations are ongoing at the time, and no further details have been released.

Anyone with information about these cases is encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200.