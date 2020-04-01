Green Bay Police investigating suspicious death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police says they are investigating a suspicious death on the city’s west side.

Authorities say officers were dispatched for an unresponsive person just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of Clinton Street east of 12th Avenue.

The individual was declared dead by medical personnel.

Green Bay Police say the investigation is being handled as a homicide. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives Graf and Scanlan at 920-448-3208. If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google Play or App Store.