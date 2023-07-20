GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child and are describing the scene as ‘active.’

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the child was reportedly found unconscious and not breathing. First responders administered CPR before the child was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Officers say the child was found at a residence in the 600 block of South Irwin Avenue on the city’s east side around 3:30 p.m. on July 20.

The release notes that this is currently an active scene and that there is no known danger to the public.

No further details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-239532. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). A tip can also be submitted online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.