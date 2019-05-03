UPDATE: Person identified in theft case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Green Bay Police have identified the person below suspected in a theft near UWGB.
The Department thanks the public for their help.
Green Bay Police investigating theft case near UWGB
The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a theft case near the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay.
It occurred Tuesday, April 30th around 4:15 p.m. on the far east side near UWGB.
The subject in the picture below was also seen looking in windows of the victim's house and other homes in the area.
They also believe the person was in the vehicle below as well.
If you have any information regarding the thefts or the person, you're asked to contact Green Bay Police.
If you would like to be eligible for a cash reward and remain anonymous, please contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, online at 432stop.com, or through the "P3" app.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
